Two militants killed in separate J&K gunfights

A MILITANT wanted for the killing of a civilian on October 5 at Hajin was shot dead in a gunfight in a Bandipore village while another was killed in a separate encounter in Anantnag district on Monday, according to police.

The police said Intiyaz Ahmad Dar was killed in an encounter at Gund Jehangir village of Bandipore. They said Dar was responsible for the killing of civilian Mohammad Shafi, and had joined the militant ranks soon after his name surfaced during the probe.

According to police, after getting specific inputs about presence of militants, a joint team of police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the village.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists was ascertained, they were given opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” the police said in a statement. “In the encounter, one terrorist, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF), was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter.”

Dar’s family, however, alleged that he was killed in a fake encounter. “A day after the incident [killing of Shafi on October 5], we were harvesting paddy at our land when a local boy called him. He told him to return home as the Army was searching for him,” Dar’s cousin Ishfaq Ahmad told The Indian Express. “He changed his clothes in the field and said he will return soon.”

Ishfaq said that when he called Dar after some time, his phone was out of network coverage. “We haven’t heard from him since,” he said. “They [police] said he joined militants but it is not true. He has been killed in a fake encounter.”

In a separate incident, a militant was killed in a “chance encounter” in south Kashmir. “A party from Anantnag police had gone to arrest one terrorist associate, Javid Ahmad Bhat. While the said police party was laying cordon around the house, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the police party, which was retaliated,” the police said. “In this chance encounter, one police personnel was injured while one unidentified terrorist was also killed.”