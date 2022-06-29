Two militants killed in Kulgam encounter

TWO MILITANTS belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were on Wednesday killed in a gunfight with a joint team of J&K Police, Army and CRPF in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint team, saying the gunfight site was close to the Srinagar-Jammu national highway – the route for the Amarnath Yatra.

On Wednesday afternoon, the joint team cordoned off Nowpora village, Mir Bazar, after specific inputs about the presence of militants. As the forces were zeroing in on the target, the militants opened fire. The forces returned the fire.

“In the ensuing encounter, two local categorised terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” the police said in a statement. “They have been identified as Yasir Wani, resident of Wangund, Kulgam, and Raees Manzoor, resident of Chotipora, Shopian.”

The two militants were “part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police/security forces and civilian atrocities”, the police said.

Police claimed to recovered an AK-47 rifle and a pistol from them.