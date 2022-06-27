Two militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, operation on

Two unidentified militants were killed in a brief gunfight with security forces in a village in South Kashmir’s Kulgam Monday afternoon, according to the police.

According to the police, two militants were killed in the brief exchange of fire between the militants and the joint team of security forces. “KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

They are yet to identify the militants killed in the gunfight, which is ongoing.

The police said that a joint team of the J-K Police, Indian Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off Trubji in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday afternoon after inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

They added that as the joint team of forces were zeroing in on the target, the militants opened fire while trying to break the security cordon. The joint team of forces returned the fire which led to a gunfight.

There has been a spurt in gunfights between militants and the security forces in June this year. Police officials say that 120 militants have been killed in the first six months of this year, a substantial rise from the corresponding period in 2021.