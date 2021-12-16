Two militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam; sixth in last 5 days

In the fourth encounter in the last five days, two militants were killed during a gunfight in South Kashmir’s Kulgam area early on Thursday.

Police are yet to identify the deceased militants. On Wednesday night, a team of personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Redwani Bala village in South Kashmir’s Kulgam area after receiving intel about the presence of militants there.

As the joint team zeroed-in on the target, the militants started shooting at them as they tried to break the security cordon. The two were killed during the encounter that lasted several hours.

Six militants have been killed in encounters in Kashmir in the last five days. On Wednesday, a top Hizbul militant, Feroz Ahmad Dar, was killed in Pulwama. On Monday, two more militants were killed at Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Another militant was killed in South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Sunday morning.