Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter, say police

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, DGP Dilbag Singh said the militants were probably looking for a new hideout after they fled from the previous one last week.

Police and Army personnel at the encounter site near Court Complex in J&K's Budgam district on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
Two militants affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with the J&K Police in Budgam district, police said on Tuesday. They have been identified as Arbaaz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Rajpora, and Shahid Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Kakapora.

Police said they had received an input regarding movement of terrorists near Court crossing in Budgam.

“During area domination, the joint party signalled a suspected vehicle bearing the registration number JK04B-6771 to stop. However, the terrorists onboard jumped from the vehicle and started firing indiscriminately on the joint party which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter,” police said.

During the shoot-out, two militants linked with the LeT were neutralised.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, DGP Dilbag Singh said the militants were probably looking for a new hideout after they fled from the previous one last week.

“There was an operation in Redbugh area two days ago in which there was some firefight, but terrorists managed to escape. We were looking for them and check-points had been put up for that,” Singh said.

As per police records, both the dead terrorists were categorised militants and allegedly part of groups involved in several terror cases. Police ADG, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “It is pertinent to mention that both the terrorists had escaped earlier from an encounter in Budgam.”

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, one pistol were recovered from the encounter site and have been taken into case records for further investigation.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 03:05 IST
