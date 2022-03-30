Two Lashkar militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Srinagar

Two militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Rainawari area of Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said Wednesday. The two have been identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat and Hilal Ahmad Rah from Anantnag in South Kashmir.

Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said one of the militants, Bhat, was carrying a media identity card and that this “indicates a clear case of misuse of media.” Kumar said the militants “were planning to attack soft targets in Srinagar and timely action by the Srinagar police led to their elimination.”

A picture of the identity card, purportedly found on the militant, identifies him as the editor-in-chief of the online news portal Valley News Service in Anantnag. “It is pertinent to mention that Rayees Ahmad was earlier working as a journalist and was running online news portal ‘Valley News Service’ in Anantnag. He had joined terrorist ranks in the year 2021 and was wanted by law in cases related to terror crime. He was also responsible for creating terror among the locals and had been coercing innocent citizens to sympathise with anti-national elements,” the police said in a statement.

They added incriminating material, arms, and ammunition were also recovered from the site of the encounter, which ended Wednesday morning. All the recovered material have been taken into records for further investigation.

Kumar also said that the number of terrorists operating in the Kashmir Valley has seen a decline as the police are “intensifying the operations to make the valley terror-free.”

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and an investigation was initiated.