Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Two Hizbul militants killed in J&K encounter

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK-56 rifle, 35 AK rounds, two AK magazines, one pistol, one pistol magazine and 02 pistol rounds were recovered from the site of encounter, police said.

Police said the encounter at Poshkreeri village in Anantnag broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of militants there. They said the gunfight started as the militants fired at the security forces.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday, police said.

According to ADGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, the two militants were involved in the killing of Territorial Army personnel Saleem last year. “Killed terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Both were involved in killing of one TA soldier Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in Jablipora (Bijbehara),” Kumar tweeted.

Police said the encounter at Poshkreeri village in Anantnag broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of militants there. They said the gunfight started as the militants fired at the security forces.

A police spokesperson said: “As per records, the two terrorists were active since 2019. Both had a history of terror crime cases, including attacks on police/security forces and civilian atrocities.

Meanwhile, in Srinagar, an IED weighing over 30 kg was recovered from the orchards in Khanmoh area on the city outskirts, police said. “Bomb disposal squad called on spot. IED is being destroyed in situ,” police said.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 01:53:31 am
