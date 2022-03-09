Two held for Srinagar grenade attack

The police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the case of Sunday’s grenade blast in Srinagar’s Amira Kadal with the arrest of two persons, which left two people dead and 35 others injured.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohd Bariq and Fazil Nabi Sofi. The two-wheeler the duo allegedly used in commission of the terror act has been recovered and seized, police said in a statement.

The police stated: “Keeping in view the heinous nature of the case, which created terror, panic and anguish among the masses in whole of Srinagar city, SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). During the course of investigation, including analysis of CCTV footage, besides examination of some eyewitnesses, the investigation team was able to identify two accused who came on a two-wheeler without (a) number-plate to commit this crime and fled on the same vehicle after committing the terrorist act,” the police stated.

During analysis of CCTV footage, police stated, “The route adopted by both accused was located back to one neighbourhood in Khanyar area”.

The accused were arrested from Khanyar area, police stated.

“Investigations also revealed that the arrested accused had committed the terrorist act on the directions of active terrorists operating in Kashmir Valley,” the statement said.

“As per their plan, the grenade was to be lobbed on the parked security vehicle but as the grenade was thrown from a moving two-wheeler, they missed the intended target and the grenade exploded in an adjacent crowded area where many road-side vendors and buyers were busy,” it added.