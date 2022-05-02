Two CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in south Kashmir

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when militants detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) and opened fire on a joint team of J-K Police and CRPF in south Kashmir.

On Monday evening, militants detonated an IED at Larmoo village of Tral when a joint party of CRPF and police were moving in two bullet-proof vehicles. Police sources say that after detonating the IED, the militants also opened indiscriminate fire, resulting in inuries to two CRPF personnel.

“A joint team of police and CRPF were conducting area domination in two BP bunker (vehicles) duing which a minor IED blast took place in Larmoo Tral, Aweantipopra. Two CRPF personnel got minor injuries. Our team retaliating and reinforcemnt sent alongwith senior officers,” Police said in a tweet while quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Police sources said that soon after the militant attack, reinforcements, comprisng police, army and paramiltary personnel, were rushed to cordon the area and track the militants behind the attack.