Two constables among 5 more J&K govt staffers sacked in interest of ‘security of State’

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday terminated services of five more employees, deeming them as being purported “threat to the security of the State”. The five include two policemen, a nursing orderly, a school teacher, and a computer operator.

They have been terminated under Section 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, which allows the government to terminate its employees without seeking an explanation from them, or ordering an inquiry into their conduct.

Over the last six months, the UT administration has terminated services of 33 government employees for purportedly being a threat to the security of the State. Among them, four come from Jammu division, and the others are from Kashmir Valley.

On Wednesday, the separate termination orders for the five were issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s order.

The terminated employees include Shahid Hussain Rather, resident of Tangmarg in Baramulla district, and Tawseef Ahmad of Chakoora Pulwama in south Kashmir, both police constables; Sharfat Ali Khan, from Keran on the LoC in Kupwara, who worked as a nursing orderly; Arshid Ahmad Dass, resident of Brah Bandina in south Kashmir’s Awantipora who was a school teacher; and Ghulam Hassan Parray of Lawaypora in Srinagar, who worked as a computer operator in the Revenue Department.

The five were terminated under Section 311(2) (c). While Article 311(2) says no government employee shall be dismissed or removed in rank except after an inquiry, sub-section (C) says that the clause will not apply where the President or the Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied that it is not expedient to hold such inquiry in the interest of the security of the State.