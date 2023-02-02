Trilochan Wazir’s murder case: J&K Sikh United Front Chairman Sudershan Singh Wazir, two others arrested

A prominent Sikh leader and former president of the Jammu and Kashmir State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board, Sudershan Singh Wazir, was among three people arrested by the Delhi Police Tuesday in connection with the murder of a former National Conference MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir in September 2021.

Pointing out that Sudershan Wazir was also chairman of the United Sikh Front, sources said the other two arrested along with him include Harjinder Singh Raina and Jagpal Singh, both residents of Nanak Nagar.

While Jagpal was a member of the Jammu District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and currently working as its cashier, Harjinder was a former member of the J&K State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board.

Both Sudershan and Tirlochan were cousins. Tirlochan Wazir, a leading transporter, was also a former president of the J&K State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board.

Sources said a Delhi Police team had visited Jammu nearly a fortnight ago and took their mobile phones in their custody. After a few days, they had summoned the three men to Delhi. They arrested them after a few hours of questioning on Tuesday.

Tirlochan Singh Wazir, former MLC, who was scheduled to board a flight to Canada for attending a family function, was murdered in an apartment in Delhi on September 3, 2021. His decomposed body was found by police on September 9.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had after a brief encounter in December last year arrested one Harpreet Singh Khalsa alias Amit Rana, who was wanted in connection with the killing of Tirlochan Singh. His arrest followed an investigation into a dacoity by a group of 10 armed criminals wearing police uniforms at the house of businessman Rakesh Agarwal in the posh Gandhi Nagar locality of Jammu.

The names of Khalsa and a local transporter Harmeet Singh had cropped up following disclosures by a taxi driver, Rajinder Singh, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2021. He had brought Trilochan Singh to Delhi from Jammu.

Rajinder had reportedly told the Delhi Police that he had seen Khalsa hand over a gun to Harpreet Singh who then killed Tirlochan Singh. They killed him after lacing his food with sedatives. After shooting him, they planned to dump the body at a metro station or the airport and also visited these places, but couldn’t execute their plan.

The accused had been planning the murder since June 2021, the taxi driver had revealed, adding that their plan was based on the movie Drishyam and they wanted to create false evidence and divert the police’s attention. However, their plan did not work and all of them fled from the apartment after the murder, he had said.