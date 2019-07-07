Three-year-old trekker awarded ‘youngest hiker’ in Valley

A three-year-old child in Kashmir has been awarded as the “youngest hiker” by South Asian Voluntary Association of Environmentalists (SAVAE), a Kashmir-based organization which focuses on environmental policy in South Asia.

“The youngest hiker in the drive was three-year-old Aizel from the business town of Sopore. She accompanied her father who is an avid hiker. This baby hiker remained the main attraction of this week-long eco-campaign which concluded on July 4,” SAVAE chairperson Bilal Ahmad said in a statement.

SAVAE said they had conducted a drive to identify and promote the young environmental ambassadors. “The baby girl Aizel was awarded for being the youngest trekker,” the statement said.

According to Bilal, they identified and “tracked down the young and budding hikers to project them onto the centre stage and be the cheerleaders of critical environmental concerns that confront us all.”