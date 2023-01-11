scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Three soldiers die after slipping into deep gorge along LoC in Kashmir

An Army official said the JCO and two other rank soldiers were on a routine patrol in Macchil sector when the trio slipped into the gorge.

"During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted.

Three soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), died after they slipped into a deep gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Wednesday.

“During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 10:35 IST
