Three Pakistani LeT militants and Army porter killed in Kupwara gunfight: Police

Three militants were killed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district when a joint team of police and the Army intercepted a group of militants infiltrating into the valley on Thursday, police said, adding that an Army porter was also killed in the gunfight.

The police said the slain militants belonged to Pakistan and were affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

The gunfight between militants and the security forces took place at the Jumagund area near the Line of Control early in the morning, according to the police. “Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara police regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund near LoC area of Kupwara, an ambush was put in place by police and Army,” the police said in a statement. “As the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the joint party of police and army, they were challenged. But in return they opened indiscriminate fire upon the joint party, which was retaliated. In the ensuing encounter, all the three infiltrated terrorist were killed,” the statement further said.

While the police said the intelligence was generated by them, the Army said in a statement that the operation was launched on the basis of a “joint intelligence input from several agencies including SSP (senior superintendent of police) Kupwara”.

“Based on source report and as per the documents recovered from them, the killed terrorists have been identified as Pakistani LeT terrorists,” the police statement said. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including three AK rifles, 12 magazines, a pistol, two pistol magazines and three mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.”

In the evening, the police said that an Army porter, Abdul Lateef Mir, was injured during the gunfight and succumbed in a hospital later.

The Army blamed Pakistan for the infiltration attempt. “Exporting terrorism in J&K has been a state policy of Pakistan in the last three decades. Increased desperation of terrorist handlers in PoJK (Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir) is evident as a result of effect-based operation conducted by the Indian army and prevailing peace and tranquillity evident from large number of tourists coming to the valley,” a defence spokesman said in a statement. “Pakistan’s nefarious designs to revive the dying agenda and keep the pot boiling in J&K under the garb of ceasefire understanding by Pakistan army is a new deceit”.

This is the second gunfight in north Kashmir in two days. On Wednesday morning, three Pakistani militants and a policeman were killed in a gunfight in Kreeri village of Baramulla district.