Three militants killed in ongoing Srinagar gunfight

Three militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight in Srinagar city, the police said Wednesday. According to the police, the militants behind the recent killing of a sarpanch in Srinagar are engaged in the gunfight.

“SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 more terrorists killed (Total 03). Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” J-K police said in a tweet.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Nowgam neighbourhood of Srinagar after inputs about the presence of militants.

As the joint team of forces were zeroing in on the target, the hiding militants opened fire and tried to break the security cordon. The joint team of forces returned the fire leading to gin battle.

While the police haven’t identified the killed militants yet, it said those responsible for the recent killing of the sarpanch are trapped in the ongoing gunfight.

“Terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch Sameer Bhat, trapped in Nowgam encounter,” the police said quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Bhat, a sarpanch from Khonmoh in the outskirts of Srinagar, was killed by militants on March 9. Bhat’s family said that the militant who opened fire on Bhat was accompanied by one of his neighbours, who went underground after the killing.

This is the second gunfight between militants and joint forces in as many days. On Tuesday, a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed in a gunfight at Charsoo village of Awantipora in South Kashmir.

On March 12, four militants were killed in three separate gunfights in South, Central and North Kashmir.