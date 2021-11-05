Terrorists manage to flee after brief gunfight with security forces in Srinagar

By: PTI | Srinagar |
November 5, 2021 4:29:47 pm
November 5, 2021 4:29:47 pm
A brief gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces near a hospital here on Friday but the militants managed to flee, police said.
The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.
“There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence,” Srinagar Police wrote on its Twitter handle.
