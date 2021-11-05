scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
Terrorists manage to flee after brief gunfight with security forces in Srinagar

The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
November 5, 2021 4:29:47 pm
Srinagar, terrorists escape from srinagar, srinagar gunfight, Srinagar Police, Srinagar news, Indian express, Indian express newsTerrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence," Srinagar Police wrote on its Twitter handle. (Representational)

A brief gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces near a hospital here on Friday but the militants managed to flee, police said.

The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

“There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence,” Srinagar Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

