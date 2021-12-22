Terrorists gun down civilian in Srinagar: Police

By: PTI | Srinagar |
December 22, 2021 6:59:06 pm
December 22, 2021 6:59:06 pm
A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in Nawakadal locality of Srinagar on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.
“At about 5:55 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured a civilian, namely Rouf Ahmad, near his residence in Nawakadal area of Srinagar,” a police official said.
He said the injured person was shifted to SMHS hospital here, where he succumbed to the injuries.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.
