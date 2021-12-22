scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
MUST READ

Terrorists gun down civilian in Srinagar: Police

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
December 22, 2021 6:59:06 pm
The injured person was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to the injuries. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in Nawakadal locality of Srinagar on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

“At about 5:55 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured a civilian, namely Rouf Ahmad, near his residence in Nawakadal area of Srinagar,” a police official said.

He said the injured person was shifted to SMHS hospital here, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 22: Latest News

Advertisement