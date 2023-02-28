scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunbattle which began after a cordon and search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in a house opened fire.
An unidentified terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunbattle which began after a cordon and search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama, a police official said. Giving details, the official said a cordon a search operation was launched in Padgampora following information about presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in a house opened fire. In the retaliatory action by security forces, one ultra was killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, the official said.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 11:03 IST
