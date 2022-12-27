scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Major terror attack averted in Udhampur, 15-kg IED defused: J-K cops

A major terror plan was averted when the cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in Basantgarh area on Monday, officials said.

IED-like material weighing around 15 kilogram stored in a cylindrical object with 300-400 grams of RDX and other explosive items were reportedly recovered by J&K Police, in the Basantgarh area of the Udhampur, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (PTI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Police on Tuesday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms which was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.

A major terror plan was averted when the cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in Basantgarh area on Monday, they said.

The IED was safely defused on Tuesday, the officials said.

One coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were also recovered, they said, adding that a suspect has been detained.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

According to the officials, a case has been registered at Basantgarh police station and further investigation is underway.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 17:46 IST
Next Story

Punjab sees surge in power demand after announcement of free units

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close