Tassaduq Mufti resigns as coordinator of J&K CM’s grievance cell

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti’s induction cleared after ‘consultations in PDP’ Tassaduq Hussain Mufti’s induction cleared after ‘consultations in PDP’

Setting the stage for his nomination to the State Legislative Council and later induction into the state cabinet, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, younger brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday resigned as Coordinator CM’s Grievance Cell. “I hereby submit my resignation from the post of Coordinator J&K Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell with immediate effect,” read Tassaduq’s single line resignation letter addressed to State Chief Secretary. The Indian Express had reported that CM Mufti is set to induct her younger brother Tassaduq into her cabinet.

Sources said that he is being nominated to a vacancy in Upper House of the State Legislature which had arisen following the resignation of Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh, eldest son of veteran Congress leader Dr Karan Singh, over issues of alleged discrimination with people of Jammu region including non-declaration of public holiday on the birth anniversary of his grandfather and last Dogra ruler of the state Maharaja Hari Singh.

After he becomes a member of State Legislative Council, Tassaduq is will be inducted into the state cabinet headed by Mehbooba Mufti as Chief Minister. He may get the Tourism portfolio, sources said.

Pointing out that State Governor N N Vohra has already summoned a joint sitting of both the State Legislative Council and the State Legislative Assembly on January 2, sources said that his nomination to the Council will come before the start of budget session of both the Houses of the state Legislature.

Tassaduq was also PDP candidate for Anantnag Lok Sabha byelections which were later deferred by the Election Commission. Tassaduq’s nomination to the council, who was earlier PDP candidate for Anantnag Lok Sabha byelections which were later deferred on account of unrest in the Valley, will further consolidate Mehbooba Mufti’s hold on Peoples Democratic Party. The later was recently re-elected party president for record sixth term.

Forty five-year-old Tassaduq is the youngest of former Chief Minister Mufti Sayeed’s four children and his only son. He returned to the state after their father, the then state CM, fell ill and he had later stayed back after Mufti’s death in January 2016.

ALSO READ | Mehbooba Mufti to get brother in J&K Cabinet, secure hold on PDP

After leaving Kashmir in 1989, Tassaduq was enrolled in College of Business Studies at Delhi University. Later, he moved to filmmaking and made two documentaries, Travelers Tales and Trekkers Paradise. In 1999, he had joined a Masters programme in cinematography at the American Film Institute, Los Angeles. After returning, he shot Bollywood blockbusters such as Omkara and Kaminey, as well as short films, including Strike and a South Korean film, Tree.

Tassaduq is married and a father of two-a son (14) and a daughter (10).

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd