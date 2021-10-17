Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s grandson sacked from govt service for ‘aiding terrorist activities’ in J&K

THE J-K government on Saturday terminated the services of Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of separatist ideologue Syed Ali Shah Geelani, in the “interest of the security of the state”. Islam was working as a Reserach Officer at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre.

He has been terminated under the Article 311(2) (C) of the Constitution that gives the administration the power to terminate the services of a government employee without constituting an inquiry against them.

“And whereas the Lt Governor is satisfied under sub clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case…. Accordingly, the Lt Governor hereby dismisses Mr Anees-ul-slam… from service with immediate effect,” reads the government order.

While the Article 311(2) says that no government employee shall be dismissed or removed or reduced in rank except after an inquiry, the sub section (C) says that this clause shall not apply where the President of the Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold such an inquiry.

Islam’s father, Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in an alleged terror funding case and is lodged in Tihar jail.

The government has also terminated the services of Farooq Ahmad Butt, a teacher in Government Middle School Kathawa Doda in Jammu under the same clause. So far, it has terminated the services of 26 employees under Article 311 (2)(C). All the terminated employees are Muslims with four belonging to Jammu and the rest, to Kashmir Valley.