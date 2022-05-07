scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

Policeman in civilian clothes shot at, injured in Srinagar

The victim has been identified as Ghulam Hassan who was riding a scooter on the Ali Jan Road in civilian clothes when the incident happened on Saturday morning, said police sources.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
May 7, 2022 10:02:47 am
A policeman in Srinagar. (AP Photo/File)

Suspected militants allegedly shot at and injured a policeman in Srinagar on Saturday morning. The injured policeman has been shifted to a hospital and is stated to be in critical condition, said police sources.

The victim has been identified as Ghulam Hassan who was riding a scooter on the Ali Jan Road in civilian clothes when the incident happened, said the sources. A resident of the Eidgah neighbourhood of Srinagar, he was apparently on the way to the police control room where he is posted as a driver, added the sources.

Immediately after the attack, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel cordoned off the area to trace and apprehend the militants responsible for the attack.

Best of Express Premium

Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedentPremium
Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedent
Horoscope Today, May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...Premium
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement