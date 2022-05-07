Policeman in civilian clothes shot at, injured in Srinagar

Suspected militants allegedly shot at and injured a policeman in Srinagar on Saturday morning. The injured policeman has been shifted to a hospital and is stated to be in critical condition, said police sources.

The victim has been identified as Ghulam Hassan who was riding a scooter on the Ali Jan Road in civilian clothes when the incident happened, said the sources. A resident of the Eidgah neighbourhood of Srinagar, he was apparently on the way to the police control room where he is posted as a driver, added the sources.

Immediately after the attack, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel cordoned off the area to trace and apprehend the militants responsible for the attack.