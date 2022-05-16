Srinagar: PAGD seeks safe working environment for Pandits

THE LEADERS of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and a BJP delegation on Sunday met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to seek safe working environment for the Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Valley.

On Sunday morning, PAGD leaders led by its president Farooq Abdullah called on Lt Governor Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. Abdullah was accompanied by ex-CM and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, Communist Party leader M Y Tarigami, Awami National Conference senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah and National Conference parliamentarian Hasnain Masoodi.

“The meeting was positive. We met him (Sinha). We had only one issue to discuss and that was of Kashmiri Pandits. We sought safe and secure working environment for the [Kashmiri] Pandit employees,” Tarigami told The Indian Express.

On Saturday, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in Valley met the PAGD leaders after which the alliance partners decided to meet the Lt Governor. After the killing of Rahul Bhat, a clerk in the revenue department, by militants in Budgam district’s Chadoora on Thursday, the Kashmiri Pandit employees have been demanding posting at secure locations.

Tarigami said Lt Governor Sinha ruled out shifting of these employees to Jammu. “He said we can’t agree to this demand (transfer to Jammu). He said they have been appointed under the PM’s Package and there is no scope for that,” Tarigami said, adding: “We told him to post them at suitable and secure places.”

Earlier in the day, a BJP delagation led by its J&K in charge Ravinder Raina also met LG Sinha. While the official statement from Raj Bhawan mentioned about the meeting between LG and the BJP delegation, it remained silent on the one with PAGD leaders.