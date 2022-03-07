Srinagar journalist arrested within hours of getting bail

Hours after getting bail from a Shopian court and days after securing bail from a special court, journalist Fahad Shah was arrested for the third time in a month on Saturday evening. The latest arrest has been made by the Srinagar police in a case pertaining to coverage of a May 2020 encounter in the city by the news website that Shah runs.

Currently, he is lodged at the Safakadal police station in Srinagar and his lawyer is reportedly contemplating to move another bail application.

The J&K Police had noted that Shah was wanted in three cases for “glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting general public for creating law and order situations”. Shah, the Editor-in-Chief of thekashmirwalla.com, was arrested under the NIA Act on February 4, 2022, by the Pulwama police. He was granted bail by a special court on February 26 after remaining in custody for 22 days. Subsequently, he was arrested by the Shopian police and was granted bail on Saturday.

As per a statement from the magazine, granting Shah bail, Shopian magistrate Sayeem Qayoom noted: “In a barbaric society you can hardly ask for bail, in a civilised society you can hardly refuse it. In other words, bail is a rule and its refusal is an exception.” The 33-year-old was first arrested for social media posts “tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities and causing dent to the image of law-enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country”.