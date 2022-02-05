Two militants killed in pre-dawn gunfight in Srinagar

Two militants were killed in a pre-dawn gunfight in the outskirts of Srinagar city on Saturday. The police said one of the slain militants was responsible for the killing of a policeman in South Kashmir recently.

Police officials said a joint team of J-K Police and paramilitary forces cordoned off Zakura neighbourhood in the outskirts of Srinagar after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The police said hiding militants opened fire, leading to a gunfight in which two militants were killed.

“SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police,” the police said in a tweet quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The police has identified one of the slain militants as Ikhlaq Hajam, and said he was responsible for the recent killing of police head constable Ali Mohammad Mir at Hassanpora village of South Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The police claimed to recover two pistols from the slain militants.

Kashmir Valley has seen a jump in the military operations against the militants. According to official figures, 24 militants have been killed this year, so far, in anti-militancy operations by the security agencies. While most of the militants were killed in South Kashmir, Saturday’s gunfight is third in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district this year.

Four militants have been killed in three gun fights in Srinagar this year. On January 4, two militants, including a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Saleem Parray and a Pakistani militant, were killed in two separate gunfights in Shalimar area of Srinagar.