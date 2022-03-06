Civilian dead, 24 including cop injured in grenade attack in heart of Srinagar

A civilian was killed and 24 people including a police official were injured Sunday in a grenade attack in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city.

The attack took place at around 4.20 pm in the busy Amira Kadal area that also sees a popular Sunday street market.

Central Kashmir DIG Sujit Kumar told The Indian Express: “As of now, one person has succumbed to injuries. One of our personnel is also injured; however, the majority of those injured are civilians.”

He added that no outfit had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The deceased person is 55-year-old Mohammad Aslam Makdoomi from Naidkadal in downtown Srinagar. He had suffered multiple injuries and was declared dead at the SMHS hospital where the injured are being treated. Another civilian, Rafiya, who suffered multiple injuries is said to be critical. At least 12 among those injured are women.

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said: “Police is working for identification and arrest of involved terror criminal and would smash this grenade-throwing module too at the earliest. Police got some vital clues and investigation is rigorously going on in the right direction.”

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack, stating “My deepest condolences to family of innocent civilian martyred & wish speedy recovery to injured. We are firmly resolved to dismantle terror ecosystem & defeat terrorist menace that continues to be perpetrated by neighbouring country.”

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted: “I condemn this deplorable attack in the strongest possible terms. May the deceased find a place in Jannat & may the injured make a complete and speedy recovery.”

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah posted on Twitter: “Condemn this dastardly attack. People of J&K have been paying with their lives & sadly neither India nor Pakistan are doing anything to end the conflict & stop this bloodshed. My prayers are with the bereaved families & loved ones.”

Police said most of the injured people have splinter wounds and are stable.