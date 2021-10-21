Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Srinagar’s Chanapora area

By: PTI | Srinagar |
October 21, 2021 9:02:30 pm
October 21, 2021 9:02:30 pm
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Chanapora area of the city on Thursday, police said.
“Encounter has started at Chanapora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.
There are no reports of any casualties so far but exchange of fire took place for several minutes, officials said.
They said a search operation is going on to track down the militants.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-