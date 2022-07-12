Srinagar: ASI killed, two policemen injured in militant attack

By: Express Web Desk | Srinagar |
Updated: July 12, 2022 8:09:17 pm
July 12, 2022 8:09:17 pm
An assistant sub inspector (ASI) was killed and two other policemen sustained injuries in a militant attack on police party in Srinagar, Tuesday.
The incident happened around 7:15 pm when the terrorists fired upon the police naka at the Lal Bazar area, news agency PTI quoted the officials as saying.
They said an assistant sub-inspector of police was killed, while the two constables were injured in the attack.
