Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Srinagar: ASI killed, two policemen injured in militant attack

The incident happened around 7:15 pm when the terrorists fired upon the police naka at the Lal Bazar.

By: Express Web Desk | Srinagar |
Updated: July 12, 2022 8:09:17 pm
According to officials, the injured personnel are police constables. (Representational image)

An assistant sub inspector (ASI) was killed and two other policemen sustained injuries in a militant attack on police party in Srinagar, Tuesday.

The incident happened around 7:15 pm when the terrorists fired upon the police naka at the Lal Bazar area, news agency PTI quoted the officials as saying.

They said an assistant sub-inspector of police was killed, while the two constables were injured in the attack.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

