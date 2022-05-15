South Kashmir: Second civilian killed in a week in gunfight between militants, forces

A civilian was killed after being caught in a “crossfire” between militants and a joint team of J&K Police and the paramilitary forces in South Kashmir on Sunday. This is the second civilian killed during a gunfight in south Kashmir in a week.

The police said that the militants managed to escape after a brief exchange of fire. The deceased has been identified as Shoaib Ahamd Ganai, a resident of Turkwangam village in south Kashmir’s Shopian area.

Express View | The killing of a Kashmiri Pandit working in J&K administration raises troubling questions about law and order in the Valley

On Sunday afternoon, militants fired at a joint patrol of J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in south Kashmir. Police sources said that the joint team was on a routine patrol when they encountered militants near a bridge that connects Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir.

They added that as the militants saw the joint team, they started shooting at them, leading to retaliation from the forces. During the exchange of fire, a civilian was injured. He was rushed to the District Hospital in Pulwama but he succumbed to his injuries there.

“Terrorists fired upon joint patrol party of RPF 182 Bn (and) SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter (village of) Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopain. Durign teh exchange of fire between terrorists and our joint team, 01 civilian namely Shoib Ah Ganie S/O Gh Mohd R/O Turkwangam Shopian got injured,” J&K Police said in a tweet. “He was referred to District Hospital Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. Terrorists after brief chance encounter managed to slip into nearby orchards. Search is still going on. Case has been registered and investigations taken up,” they added.

On May 10, a civilian was killed and another injured during an encounter between militants and a joint team of J&K Police, the Indian Army and paramilitary personnel in south Kashmir’s Shopian. The militants had managed to escape after the gunfight.