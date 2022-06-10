Shutdown in Srinagar over remarks by ex-BJP spokespersons against Prophet, use of derogatory language in Bhaderwah

Life came to a halt in Srinagar on Friday as the city observed a shutdown in protest against the statements by former BJP spokespersons about Prophet Mohammad, and the objectionable remarks against a particular community during a protest rally by members of a majority community at Bhaderwah in Jammu.

Shops and other business establishments remained closed at the city centre or Lal Chowk and other parts of the capital. Authorities snapped mobile internet services in the district. However, broadband services remained operational. Limited protests were also seen across the district.

This comes a day after curfew was imposed in Kishtwar district and Bhaderwah town in Doda district. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in the rest of the Chenab Valley on Thursday.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who remains restricted to his home since 2019, condemned the repeated closure of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for Friday prayers by the authorities.

A protest march in Srinagar on Friday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) A protest march in Srinagar on Friday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

“Anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim measures are a hallmark of this central rule. Deliberating hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the world including in J&K, to appease their constituency across India, these people by using derogatory language against Islam and the holy Prophet PBUH pronounce their hatred for both and wear it like a badge on their sleeve,” Mirwaiz said in statement.

Emphasising that APHC strongly believes in respect and reverence of all religions and religious figures, Mirwaiz condemned the “high handedness” on part of the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

“People are reeling under severe repression and intimidation day in and out, and leadership jailed and gagged and all channels of communication with people blocked, no local newspaper, news agency, or social media outlet is allowed to even carry our statement,” he added.