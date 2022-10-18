Two non-locals shot dead in Shopian in south Kashmir

Two non-local workers were killed in a targeted attack by suspected militants in south Kashmir on Monday night. The attack came two days after suspected militants shot dead a Kashmiri Hindu, Puran Krishan Bhat outside his house at Chowdhary Gund village of south Kashmir’s Shopian.

According to the police, suspected militants Monday lobbed a grenade towards the rented accommodation of the labourers in Harmain village of south Kashmir’s Shopian. The police said both the labourers were wounded in the attack and shifted to hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

Hours later, the police said they had arrested the “hybrid” militant responsible for the attack.

The victims were identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj in Uttar Pradesh.

“Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmain Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area being cordoned off,” J-K Police said in a tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, the police claimed to have arrested the militant behind the attack. “Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmain Shopian, who lobbed grenade, arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on,” J&K Police said in a tweet, quoting ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/nP8xixR8GG — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2022

This is the second attack on members of the minority community in Shopian in three days. On Saturday, militants killed Bhat, a 48-year old Kashmiri Hindu, locally known as pandits, in Chowdhry Gund village of the district. The killing had drawn condemnation from the political leadership, across the separatist-mainstream divide.

While, in the past, militants usually refrained from targeting members of the minority community in the Valley, it has become frequent since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019.

Advertisement

The attacks have increased since last October, when militants, in a series of attacks, targeted Kashmiri pandits and workers from outside the Valley. A string of similar attacks, targeting Kashmiri pandits and non-local workers, was also carried out by militants in May this year.

As per official records, four Kashmiri pandits have been killed in militant attacks this year.