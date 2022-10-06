Shah’s contribution query: Omar says list exhaustive; Mehbooba hits back with ‘no validation needed’ remark

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah questioning the contribution of “three families that ruled Kashmir for 70 years” to the development of J&K, former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti sought to know if the performance [of former CMs] was so dismal then why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders have been inviting the ‘Gupkar leaders’ for meetings to Delhi?

“We are grateful to @HMOIndia @AmitShah ji for challenging Dr Farooq Sb to account for @jknc_’s contribution to the development of J&K. As the list is rather exhaustive, please expect our response tomorrow,” Omar said while responding to the Home Minister’s speech, who used most of his 25-minute address at a public rally in Baramulla to target National Conference and People’s Democratic Party.

In his address, Shah sought account of 70-year rule from the NC and the PDP. Shah said: “I have come here to ask you, Mehbooba ji and Farooq sahib, tell us how much investment has come to Kashmir in 70 years, how many industries have been set up, how many factories have been opened. (There has been investment) of only Rs 15,000 crore in 70 years. In three years, Modi ji brought an investment of Rs 56,000 crore.”

To the Home Minister’s “Gupkar model gave Pulwama attack…Modi ji’s model gave a Rs 2,000-crore hospital for Pulwama” comment, Omar hit back to remind Shah that the Pulwama attack happened under the BJP rule.

“@HMOIndia @AmitShah ji says ‘Gupkar model gave us Pulwama attack’. Just to remind everyone that Pulwama attack happened when J&K was under central (BJP) rule with their handpicked Satyapal Malik running the state from Raj Bhavan,” Omar said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed doesn’t need validation from Home Minister for his welfare work. “Dedicating his speech to answer my questions, HM forgets that Mufti sahab was CM for just 3.5 years & doesn’t need validation from him for his work for welfare of J&K. Even after ruling J&K directly since 2018, BJP has nothing to show,” Mehbooba tweeted.