Separatist leader Sehrai’s two sons arrested for raising slogans at his funeral

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested the two sons of separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai for raising slogans at his funeral.

Sehrai, the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, which he had co-founded with Syed Ali Shah Geelani, died at Udhampur jail on May 5. He had been in custody since July 2020.

On the directions of police, Sehrai was buried at his ancestral village, against the wishes of his family, which wanted to bury him at Srinagar martyr’s cemetery. Police only allowed his relatives and friends to attend the burial, which took place at the break of dawn.

On Saturday night, J&K Police arrested Mujahid Ashraf Sehrai and Rashid Ashraf Sehrai from their Srinagar residence. The brothers had been booked along with several others people for raising slogans at their father’s funeral.

Reacting to their arrest, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “PSA is GOI’s go to method for every problem. Latest example being Ashraf Sehrai’s sons who lost their father in custody due to inadequate medical care & have been arrested under PSA. In rest of India dead are being ill treated but in Kashmir its the living who are made to suffer.”

In response, the J&K Police said the brothers have not been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and that they have been arrested for raising anti-national slogans. “Both sons of Late Sehrai & four others have been arrested for raising anti-national slogans during funeral. But, they haven’t been booked under PSA. Plz don’t spread rumour,” J&K Police tweeted.