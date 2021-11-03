‘Security threat’: DSP, school principal sacked

The J&K administration has terminated a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the principal of a government higher secondary school for being purported threat to the security of the state.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday ordered the termination of Feroz Ahmad Lone, a resident of central Kashmir’s Budgam who was deputy superintendent, jail, before he was arrested by NIA in 2018. The administration also ordered termination of Javed Ahmad Shah, a resident of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district who was principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Bijbehara.

The order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) stated, “…the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of information available that the activities of Mr. Feroz Ahmad Lone, Deputy Superintendent, Jail… are such as to warrant his dismissal from service…” It mentioned that under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution, “in the interest of security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case… Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Mr. Feroz Ahmad Lone…”

Lone was arrested by NIA in August 2018 for allegedly facilitating “travel of two militants” to Pakistan for arms training. He was arrested along with a jail inmate, Ishfaq Ahmad. On Shah’s termination, the order said it was necessary “in the interest of the security of the state”.

Over the last four months, J&K has terminated services of at least 29 government employees — four from Jammu region and the rest from Kashmir Valley.

The employees have been terminated under Article 311 (2) (C), While Article 311(2) says no government employee shall be dismissed or removed or reduced in rank, except after an inquiry, the sub section (C) says this clause will not apply where the President or the Governor is satisfied that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold such an inquiry.