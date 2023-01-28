scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Day after ‘security breach’, Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K’s Awantipora; joined by Mehbooba Mufti

Rahul stayed at Khanbal in Anantnag on Friday night and travelled to Charsoo, Awantipora on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday morning.

Congress supporters during party leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Qazigund, January 27, 2023. (PTI)
Amid a tight security cordon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora on Saturday, a day after it was cancelled following an alleged security breach. He was joined by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti.

Rahul stayed at Khanbal in Anantnag on Friday night and travelled to Charsoo, Awantipora on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday morning. In Awantipora, the Congress leader was joined by Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti and they started the 18-km walk to Pampore.

Read |Bharat Jodo Yatra revamps Rahul Gandhi’s image but won’t translate into votes until there’s anger against Modi and Congress organisation revives

Security for the yatra has been beefed up after Congress leaders alleged a “security breach” on Friday. Welcomed by thousands holding the Congress flag and shouting slogans of “Jodo, jodo Bharat jodo” and “Chhodo, chhodo nafrat chodo”, Rahul Gandhi could cover barely a kilometre of the Bharat Jodo Yatra after entering Kashmir on Friday, before it was called off for the day due to the alleged security breach.

As the security ring around Rahul failed to control the people, more police and paramilitary personnel were deployed, but the Congress leader’s security was not comfortable with the arrangements and advised him to stop the walk.

A large number of police personnel and paramilitary forces have now been deployed along the yatra’s route along the national highway, while a tight security ring has been put in place around Rahul Gandhi and his close aides, officers said. Senior police and paramilitary officers are personally monitoring the security arrangements as part of the yatra.

While people were seen thronging the streets during the yatra on Friday, the number of people participating on Saturday appears to have come down. However, along the highway, a large number of people waited on the roadside to welcome Rahul Gandhi.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 11:54 IST
