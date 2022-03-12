Sarpanch shot in Kashmir, 3rd such killing in 10 days

Targeted attacks on elected panchayat members continue in Kashmir, the latest being the killing of sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir from Adoura in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, who was shot dead by suspected militants late Friday evening. This is the third such killing in the last 10 days and the second in the last two days.

On Thursday, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, a sarpanch owing allegiance to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was killed at his home in Khonmoh area on Srinagar outskirts. On March 2, a panchayat member was shot dead in Kulgam. The deceased, Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, was a panch in the Kolpora area in the district.

In a statement on Friday, J&K Police said, “Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired at a sarpanch, identified as Shabir Ahmad Mir, in Adoura area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.”

“Deceased sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir was given accommodation in a secure hotel in Srinagar. He had left the hotel and reached his home without informing the police. All protected persons are advised to kindly follow SOPs,” Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

In a tweet, National Conference vice-president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “Shocked by the targeted killing of sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir. Political workers get killed, we offer our condolences, life goes on, and then the same thing happens again. There is a mind-numbing pattern to these killings and our reactions. Sadly nothing changes. I wish his death was the last one we would see but sadly that will not be.”

The BJP, Peoples Conference and the J&K Apni Party also condemned the attack.

The Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP questioned the narrative of normalcy in J&K, stating, “Is this normalcy? Sarpanchs are assassinated at will and except for condolences, the government has nothing concrete to offer. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the family in this hour of grief.”

Meanwhile, an encounter broke out in the Chewaklan area of Pulwama Friday evening and it was still on when the report was filed late night.