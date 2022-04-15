Sarpanch shot dead by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Baramulla district

A sarpanch from the Goshbugh area of Pattan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district was shot dead by suspected militants on Friday evening.

Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was an independent sarpanch, according to the police. His killing has come days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu, scheduled for April 24, where he is expected to address members of Panchayati Raj institutions.

Two sarpanches were killed in Kulgam and one on the outskirts of Srinagar in March.

“In this terror crime incident, he (Bangroo) received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital… However, doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the police said in a statement.

Former chief minister Omar expressed his condolences on Twitter. “Another targeted killing, another family in mourning this evening. This unending cycle of violence is heartbreaking. My condolences to the family of Manzoor Bangroo. May he find place in Jannat,” he wrote.

The BJP also condemned the killing and denied the saparnch was linked to it.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to punish Bangroo’s killers. “I strongly condemn the terror attack on sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” he said.

The PDP questioned why sarpanches continued to be killed despite multiple security assessments and the secure accommodation provided for them in Srinagar.

Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also mourned the death. “Deeply saddened to know about today’s targeted killing. Condolences to the family. There seems to be no end in sight to the bloodbath in Kashmir. Yet nothing seems to move GOI (government of India) enough to change its approach towards J&K,” she tweeted .

The area has been cordoned off and a search is on for the killers.