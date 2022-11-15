scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Again denied entry into Kashmir, Sangrur MP says will contest next LS polls from Srinagar

The member of parliament from Sangrur in Punjab had reached Kathua to appear before the chief judicial magistrate but was not allowed to move out of the hotel.

Simranjit Singh Mann news, indian expressShiromani Akali Dal (A) president Simranjit Singh Mann. (File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (A) president Simranjit Singh Mann on Monday slammed the central government over being “denied entry” into Kashmir and said he is going to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Srinagar.

The radical Sikh leader had moved a local court in Kathua last month after district authorities did not permit him to visit the Valley citing pwsossible disturbance.

The member of parliament from Sangrur in Punjab had reached Kathua to appear before the chief judicial magistrate but was not allowed to move out of the hotel. However, his representatives appeared in the court which decided to hear the case on November 29.

Talking to reporters before leaving for his home state Punjab, Mann said he is an elected member of parliament and was planning to visit Kashmir to know the welfare of its people post abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019.

“They (BJP leaders) are saying that J-K has become an integral part of India post abrogation of Article 370 but here a parliament member is not allowed to visit this part of the country and restrictions are placed on me,” he said.

Mann said he will raise the issue in parliament during its next session.

The MP said he has every right to visit any part of the country and is going to contest the next parliament elections from Srinagar in 2024.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 09:10:29 am
