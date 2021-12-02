Safeguard Khurram Parvez rights: UN agency

A week after the NIA arrested human rights activist Khurram Parvez on terror charges, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has expressed concern over the detention and urged the government to “fully safeguard” his rights.

The OHCHR expressed concern over “crackdown on civil society actors”, use of “sweeping counter-terrorism measures”, and killings of civilians.

“We are deeply concerned at the arrest of Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez under Indian counter-terrorism legislation, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA),” OHCHR spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a statement. “In view of this context of previous reprisal for legitimate conduct, we call on the Indian authorities to fully safeguard his right to freedom of expression, association and personal liberty and to take the precautionary step of releasing him”.