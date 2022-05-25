Newborn, found alive at graveyard in J&K’s Ramban district, dies

A newborn girl, who was found alive after her grieving relatives were made to exhume her body from the grave by local villagers, died in a hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

According to the deceased’s father Basharat Sadiq Gujjar, she breathed her last around 6.30 am at G B Pant Hospital in Srinagar. When the girl was brought to the hospital on Monday, the doctors had told him her condition was not good, he said, adding that she later developed problems with her heart as well.

Sources said the child was born prematurely by a couple of months and her health was not good even at the time of her birth at the gate of the government-run sub-district hospital at Banihal in Ramban district three days ago.

The newborn, after being declared dead by hospital staff, was buried in the graveyard of a neighbouring village on Monday. However, she was found alive as her grieving relatives exhumed her body in view of objections by local villagers.

Two persons — a junior staff nurse and her helper — who had declared the newborn dead without informing the gynaecologist, have been suspended, and a three member team led by the Deputy CM has been set up to probe the matter.

Ramban Chief Medical Officer Dr Fareed Bhat said the mother, Shameema, was six months pregnant when she gave birth. The child was taken immediately to the labour room by a junior staff nurse and her helper. “However, instead of calling the gynaecologist, they declared the baby dead on their own. By the time the gynaecologist reached the labour room, the family had left,” the CMO said.