This Ramadan, no Friday prayers allowed at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided not to allow the last congregational Friday prayers of Ramadan at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

“It has been conveyed that the Jumat-ul-Vida (the last Friday prayers of Ramadan) and Shab-e-Qadr (night prayers on the 27th night of Ramadan) would not be allowed at the grand mosque,” secretary of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, said.

A team of officials led by the tehsildar and police officials conveyed the decision late on Wednesday evening.

While the Shab-e-Qadr – the night on which Muslims stay awake and pray – falls on Thursday, the Jumat-ul-Vida prayers fall on Friday. The Jumat-ul-Vida prayers are traditionally the largest congregation of the year at the grand mosque and over 1 lakh worshippers attend.

Police sources said the decision to disallow the prayers was taken as police did not want to take any chances. “Traditionally, it is a huge congregation and it can easily spiral into an Azadi protest,” a police officer said. “It would be difficult for us to manage such a huge congregation.”

Friday prayers at the grand mosque were allowed in March after almost two and a half years. While the mosque was closed for worshippers after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, Friday congregational prayers were not allowed due to the pandemic till March this year.

A religious seat of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the grand mosque in the old Srinagar city has traditionally been the stronghold of separatists. Since August 2019, Mirwaiz has been under house detention and has not been allowed to give a sermon at the mosque.

The mosque was opened for Friday prayers on March 4 this year after a meeting between the management and a team of government officials led by Divisional Commissioner Pandurag Pole and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

On April 9, pro-azadi slogans were raised inside the grand mosque by a group of worshippers after the Friday prayers. A day later, police arrested and booked 13 youth under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The Jamia Masjid management has condemned the police decision to bar the prayers.