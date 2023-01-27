Thousands awaiting Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter Kashmir leg

In the first major political activity in the region since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, thousands of people are waiting to welcome Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra at the valley’s entrance in South Kashmir’s Qazigund.

Rahul Gandhi is arriving in the valley on the last leg of his 3,500-km yatra that started from Tamil Nadu over a hundred days ago. Extensive security arrangements have been made along the yatra route and hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed, while barricades have also been erected and people and vehicles are not being allowed to move towards Qazigund.

A large number of workers who wanted to attend the yatra have been stopped at different places and are not allowed to move towards Qazigund, the place from where Rahul is to start the Kashmir leg of his yatra.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is also part of the yatra. Along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, workers of the PDP, which has accepted the Congress’s invite to join the yatra, have assembled at many places to welcome Rahul Gandhi and his yatra.