scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Thousands awaiting Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter Kashmir leg

A large number of workers who wanted to attend the yatra have been stopped at different places and are not allowed to move towards Qazigund, the place from where Rahul is to start the Kashmir leg of his yatra.

Banihal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former J & K CM Omar Abdullah and other during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Banihal, J & K, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
Thousands awaiting Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter Kashmir leg
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In the first major political activity in the region since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, thousands of people are waiting to welcome Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra at the valley’s entrance in South Kashmir’s Qazigund.

Rahul Gandhi is arriving in the valley on the last leg of his 3,500-km yatra that started from Tamil Nadu over a hundred days ago. Extensive security arrangements have been made along the yatra route and hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed, while barricades have also been erected and people and vehicles are not being allowed to move towards Qazigund.

A large number of workers who wanted to attend the yatra have been stopped at different places and are not allowed to move towards Qazigund, the place from where Rahul is to start the Kashmir leg of his yatra.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is also part of the yatra. Along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, workers of the PDP, which has accepted the Congress’s invite to join the yatra, have assembled at many places to welcome Rahul Gandhi and his yatra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 12:51 IST
Next Story

Ali Fazal confirms he won’t be a part of Fukrey 3 due to scheduling conflict with Mirzapur 3: ‘Zafar ko Guddu bhaiya banna padta hai’

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close