Rahul Bhat’s killing: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visits protesting Kashmiri Pandits in Budgam

After 12 days of protests by members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited residents of the Sheikhpora Colony in Budgam which houses employees working under the Prime Minister’s Employment Package in Kashmir.

Residents of the colony working in various government departments have not returned to work since May 12 when one of the neighbours, Rahul Bhat, was killed in his office at Chadoora, Budgam.

On Monday, Sinha assured them regarding redressal of their issues and said, “Your concerns have been brought to us. Instructions have been issued to move you to safer locations. I have appointed an officer in my office to keep us informed of the progress on this on a weekly basis. The divisional commissioner is also looking at this personally.”

Addressing the gathering of Kashmiri Pandit employees inside the Sheikhpora colony, Sinha emphasised that “there cannot be anything more unfortunate than the killing of a government employee for any administration”.

As per the residents of the colony, the LG invited them for talks so that they can resume work. However, protesters have raised concerns regarding all such colonies where Kashmiri Pandit employees working for the Union Territory administration reside.

Employees had been demanding an audience with the Lieutenant Governor since the day of Bhat’s killing and, despite assurance from the administration, the protests against the UT and central government continued. On Monday, the residents said their demonstrations will continue, “till all issues are resolved,” primarily posting of employees outside Kashmir.

Sinha told members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, “You are aware of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir better than me. I have come here from outside (J&K). As much as I have understood, efforts have been underway for a long time. You have found government employment under a scheme. The intention of the government needs to be understood. With all earnestness we are trying to fill vacancies and accommodations should be completed in the places identified.”

He also underscored the administration’s efforts in responding to such killings. “It also needs to be seen that earlier, when incidents like this (killings) happened, even FIRs were not lodged and no investigation took place. Now, under this current administration, we have tried to get to the bottom of every incident,” he said.

Sinha cautioned the protesting employees against conspiracies from vested interests, stating, “Some people are running a conspiracy. There is no need to entrap yourself in these conspiracies. That is my humble request. This is a challenge for the whole administration.”

Stating that “there cannot be a compensation for any death,” Sinha said that the conversation that he has initiated with his visit will continue. “Until you feel satisfied with this process, we will continue to speak to each other. I will try to resolve your issues with all honesty so you can live in peace with your families,“ he added.