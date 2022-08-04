J&K: Labourer from Bihar killed, 2 injured in grenade blast in Pulwama

Updated: August 4, 2022 10:45:53 pm
A labourer from Bihar was killed and at least two others were injured in a grenade explosion in South Kashmir’s Pulwama District on Thursday evening.
Jammu and Kashmir Police said that alleged militants “hurled a grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama”, adding “one labourer died and two others were injured” in this terror incident.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammadd Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. Those injured are Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Majbool, the residents of Rampur, Bihar. Both are reported to be stable, as per the police.
The area has been cordoned off post this incident.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
Chandigarh admin gets over 600 applications to axe trees since Carmel school tragedy
Hawara panel submits memorandums to MLAs for release of Sikh political Prisoners
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
Your Daily Wrap: Justice UU Lalit to be next CJI, China conducts missile strikes near Taiwan; and more
Sonam Kapoor shares photo of her swollen feet, says pregnancy is ‘not pretty sometimes’
Amit Panghal’s journey to CWG medal: Monotone boxing style to multihued, impish to maturity, instinctive to thoughtful
Russian court sentences US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in jail
Ex-TikToker among 3 held for robbing elderly couple in Gurgaon
Star Wars series Andor explores dark days in the galaxy’s revolution
Commonwealth Games: Princess Charlotte was a total mood during outing with parents William and Kate
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
Kuruthi Aattam director Sri Ganesh: Rahul Dravid is my inspiration