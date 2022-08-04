J&K: Labourer from Bihar killed, 2 injured in grenade blast in Pulwama

A labourer from Bihar was killed and at least two others were injured in a grenade explosion in South Kashmir’s Pulwama District on Thursday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that alleged militants “hurled a grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama”, adding “one labourer died and two others were injured” in this terror incident.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammadd Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. Those injured are Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Majbool, the residents of Rampur, Bihar. Both are reported to be stable, as per the police.

The area has been cordoned off post this incident.