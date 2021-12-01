Gunfight between forces, militants erupts in Pulwama

Gunfight erupted in South Kashmir on Wednesday morning after a joint team of forces cordoned off a Pulwama village following inputs of the presence of militants there.

Police sources said that at the break of dawn, a joint team of J-K Police, army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Qasbayar village of Rajpora in Pulwama after inputs that militants were present in the village.

As the joint team of forces were zeroing in on the target, the militants opened fire. Forces retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Police sources said they have inputs that two militants are trapped in the village. The operation is ongoing.

The gunfight in South Kashmir, a militant stronghold, comes at the back of two controversial gunfights in Srinagar. While at least two civilians were killed in a gunfight in Hyderpora on November 14, three militants were killed in a gunfight last Wednesday at Rambagh Srinagar.

The bodies of the civilians had to be exhumed and returned to their respective families.

In Rambagh Srinagar, the locals alleged the militants were dragged out of a car and shot on the street.