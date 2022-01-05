Three militants killed in South Kashmir gunfight

Three militants were killed in a pre-dawn gunfight in South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday.

The police said they recovered two American made M4 carbines from the slain militants, and that one of them is a foreign national.

Early Wednesday morning, a joint team of the J-K Police, army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Chandpora village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.

As the team were zeroing in on the target, the militants hiding in the village opened indiscriminate fire and tried to break the security cordon. The team retaliated, leading to the gunfight.

The gunfight culminated with the killing of three militants. The police said they belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit, and that one of them is a foreigner.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: Three terrorists of terror outfit JeM including one Pakistani national killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two M-4 carbine and 1 AK series rifle recovered. A big success for us,” J-K Police said in a tweet while quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The Kashmir Valley has seen a sudden spurt in gunfights over the last three weeks. In the first five days of the new year, eight militants have been killed in five gunfights.

While two militants including a Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Saleem Parray and a foreign militant were killed in two separate gunfights in Srinagar on Monday, two militants were killed in a gunfight in South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday. The army also claimed to kill a Pakistani militant during an infiltration attempt in the frontier district of Kupwara in North Kashmir.