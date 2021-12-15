J&K: Hizbul militant killed in gunfight in Pulwama

A Hizb militant was killed in an overnight gunfight in South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday.

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a joint team of J-K Police, army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Usgampathri village in Pulwama’s Rajpora after inputs about the presence of militants there.

As the joint team of forces were zeroing in on the target, the militants hiding in the village opened fire and tried to break the security cordon. Forces retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

The police said a militant was killed in the gunfight. “PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted J-K Police.

Police sources identified the slain militant as Feroz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shopian. Sources said Dar was associated with Hizbul Mujahideen and had joined militant ranks four years ago in 2017.

The Kashmir Valley had seen a surge in violence in recent days. Wednesday’s gunfight is the third in four days in the village. On Sunday, a militant was killed in gunfight in South Kashmir’s Awantipora. On Monday, two militants were killed in a brief shootout at Rangreth, on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

On Monday evening, militants, in a major strike, targeted a police bus at the highly guarded Zewan area of Srinagar, killing three policemen and wounding 11.