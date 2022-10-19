scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Denied US visit to receive Pulitzer: J&K journalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo

This is the second time Mattoo was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. In July, she was barred from travelling to France to attend a book launch and a photography exhibition.

Photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Instagram @sanna.irshad.mattoo)

Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer winning Kashmiri photojournalist, was barred from leaving the country Tuesday. Mattoo was on her way to the United States to attend the Pulitzer award ceremony in New York on Thursday.

This is the second time Mattoo was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. In July, she was barred from travelling to France to attend a book launch and a photography exhibition.

“I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award (@Pulitzerprizes) in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from traveling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket,” Mattoo tweeted on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

Mattoo works as a photojournalist for Reuters. She won the 2022 Pulitzer prize in feature photography along with three other Reuters photographers for their coverage of Covid second wave in India. While Mattoo says she was not give any reason for being stopped at the immigration, sources in J&K Police say she, along with several other journalists from the Valley, has been put on the no-fly list by government. Sources say government has prepared a long list of journalists, activists and academicians who have been put on exit control list.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 08:46:53 am
Next Story

UT gets nine nominated councillors, all close to BJP

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement