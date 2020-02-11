PSA slapped on J&K MP’s son Hilal Lone

Hilal was under preventive detention since August 5 last year. Hilal was under preventive detention since August 5 last year.

The J&K administration has booked Hilal Lone, son of National Conference leader and Lok Sabha member Mohammad Akbar Lone under the stringent Public Safety Act. “Probable MLA candidate of National Conference”, being a “Poster Boy of NC”, and his activities that allegedly “seem to be prejudicial to the sovereignty, security, integrity, peace and tranquility of the Union of India” are among reasons cited in the grounds of detention document.

Hilal was under preventive detention since August 5 last year. “You being the probable MLA candidate of National Conference are a potential threat to peace and tranquility, as you belong to the party whose manifesto is to agitate against the abrogation of Article 370, 35-A,” the document stated.

The authorities said “seditious and anti-national statements” by his father were Hilal’s “brainchild.”

The document said, “It is apt to mention here that you second and back the statements given by your father against the implementation of re-organisation act in the UT of J&K. The seditious and anti-national statements given by your father, soon after abrogation of [Articles] 35-A and 370 are actually your brainchild…during recent Parliamentary elections you made statements for the purpose of rebellion against India. You have the potential to create an environment of public order…”

It said, “You are a potential threat to law and order in the jurisdiction of this district, if kept at large you will surely disrupt the public peace which has been restored by the tireless efforts of the law enforcement agencies in the Kashmir valley…”

The authorities recently slapped PSA against several leaders, including former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

