J&K: Two policemen killed in militant attack in Bandipora district

Two policemen were killed in north Kashmir’s Bandipora when suspected militants opened fire at a police party in the Gulshan Chowk area.

J&K police stated that the two police personnel – SgCT Mohammadd Sultan and constable Fayaz Ahmad – succumbed to their injuries.

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident. “I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipore area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat & may their families find strength at this time,” Abdullah tweeted.